June 26, 1929 – June 4, 2023

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Janie Staloch, 93, Albert Lea, Minn., died Sunday, June 4, in Good Samaritan Society.

A celebration of life will be from 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Ramada Hotel in Albert Lea. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.,, Monday, July 17, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, Minn. Father Stenzel will officiate. Lunch will follow. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant House or Doctors Without Borders.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

bonnerupfuneralservice.com