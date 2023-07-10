Jean A. Buboltz

Jean Alice (Seykora) Buboltz, 96, of Albert Lea, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea.

Jean was born April 3, 1927 in Owatonna, MN to Anton and Mary (Meixner) Seykora. Owatonna is where she would grow up and later graduate from high school. A couple of years later, Jean rang in the New Year and was married to John William Buboltz on January 4, 1947. Together they moved to Albert Lea in 1950. The couple shared more than 61 years and raised four boys; Terry, Bruce, Doug, and Donald.

Known as a caring individual, Jean would volunteer with various programs such as Meals on Wheels, Al-Anon, CCW, and Loaves and Fishes. Both she and John took part in starting up the Fish Fry at their church and kept the tradition going for over 30 years. Jean took great pride in her food and maintained a position as kitchen coordinator at St. Theodore Catholic Church for 32 years.

Email newsletter signup

If she wasn’t working in the kitchen at the church, she was there because of her devotion to her faith. A dedicated Catholic, she was awarded two bishop medals. Jean made a point to attend church every Sunday and made sure all four of her boys did the same until they were eighteen. In her later years, when she wasn’t able to head to the church on Sundays, Jean would always listen to Mass on the radio.

Jean enjoyed the simpler luxuries, whether it was taking a coffee pot, a book, and a bobber to go fishing at the side of the lake or playing cards with friends. She loved to read all literature, no matter the genre. Her love of reading became even more apparent after moving into Thorne Crest. Her family states that she read every book in-house, and they had to get more in the facility. As an avid card player, Jean would often play five times a week and enjoyed any game she would play.

Jean is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Buboltz; parents, Anton and Mary Buboltz; siblings, Martha Seykora, Mary Seykora, Agnes Schriver, Rose Sweeney, Irene Huber, Tony Seykora, Don Seykora, Robert Seykora, and Ginger Jensen.

Left to cherish Jean’s memory are her four sons, Terry (Sandy) Buboltz, Bruce (Catherine) Buboltz, Doug Buboltz, and Donald Buboltz; grandchildren, Daniel, Christine, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Declan, Lexi, Landon, Eden, and Macy.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at St. Theodore Catholic Church, with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.