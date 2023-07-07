Judith “Judy” Waage

Judith (Mrotz) Waage, 83, of Geneva, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Owatonna Hospital in Owatonna, MN.

Born on March 16, 1940, in Glenville, MN, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Mabel (Franke) Mrotz. The family moved to Ellendale, where Judy grew up and attended school. On September 11, 1964, she was united in marriage to Curtis Waage at the First Lutheran Church in Ellendale. The couple shared more than 40 years and raised two children: Jeff and Jolene.

Known for her strong work ethic, Judy worked at Federated Insurance in Owatonna, as a farm hand on the family farm, and as a cook at the Ellendale truck stop. She then went on to manage the former Ellendale Amoco, before moving on to painting and staining homes. A devoted wife and mother, Judy enjoyed playing cards, “shaking dice” with friends over coffee, baking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Judy’s memory are her two children, Jeff Waage and Jolene (Tim) Sorenson; grandchildren, Paige (Devin) Yost, Tyler (Paige) Sorenson, and Madysen Waage; and three great-grandchildren, Mabel and Dutton Yost and Porter Sorenson. In addition to her parents, Gustav and Mabel, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis “Curt” Waage; and brother, Dale Mrotz.

Services will be held privately.