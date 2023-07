BURNSVILLE, MN, Minn. –

Please come to Green Lea Golf Course on Sunday July 23rd between 1:00 and 4:00 and visit with the Ulman family and friends to celebrate former teacher, coach, Ken Ulman. Hope to see you there.

Ken Ulman, 91, Burnsville, MN, Minn., died Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Havenwood in Burnsville.