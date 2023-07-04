Lake Mills gearing up for annual city festival Published 6:47 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The annual Lake Mills July Jubilee is set to take place from Friday through Sunday and will include an array of activities, including street dances, a 5K run, parades, games and much more.

Though the festival officially begins on Friday, the fun begins on Thursday evening with the showing of an outdoor movie. The event schedule is as follows:

Thursday

Dusk: Free outdoor movie begins at Oakwood Park.

Friday

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Barbeque lunch begins at 106 W. Main St., hosted by MBT Bank.

Noon: July Jubilee 5K registration and packet pickup begins at Lake Mills Physical Therapy.

3-6 p.m.: Free-throw-a-thon begins at the Lake Mills High School gym.

5-7 p.m.: Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres begins at 308 S. Lincoln St., hosted by the Lake Mills Area Historical Society. Ticket cost is $20 per person.

6-9 p.m.: Community night begins featuring bounce houses, yard games, music and other free entertainment in downtown Lake Mills.

6-9 p.m.: Live music at 5 Alarm Brewing Co.

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Little Mr. and Ms. July Jubilee Contest begins in downtown Lake Mills.

9 p.m.: Dance begins with DJ from Dietrich Entertainment.

Saturday

6:45 a.m.: Registration for 5K opens.

7:30 a.m.: 5K race begins.

10:30 a.m.: Parade begins.

11:30 a.m.: Parents for D.C. picnic begins at Oakwood Park.

11:30 a.m.: Fun in the Park activities begin.

Noon: Men’s slow pitch softball tournament begins at Leonard Fjelstad Sports Complex.

12:30 p.m.: LMFD cornhole tournament fundraiser begins in front of 5 Alarm Brewing Co.

1 p.m.: Pedal pull begins at Oakwood Park.

2-5 p.m.: Free-throw-a-thon begins.

3 p.m.: Song Fest with Nate and Mindy Sletten and family begins at Salem Lutheran Church.

6-9 p.m.: Live music by Juni West and Betty (of Betty and the Gents) at Lazy Acre Vineyard.

8-11:30 p.m.: Live music by The HYPE! begins in downtown Lake Mills.

Sunday

8 a.m.: Legion breakfast fundraiser begins.

9 a.m.: Men’s slow pitch softball tournament continues.

3 p.m.: July Jubilee Wind Down begins at “The Mills” Theater with a free afternoon matinee showing and free popcorn and small fountain pops for the first 100 arrivals.