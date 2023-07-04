Lake Mills gearing up for annual city festival

Published 6:47 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Participants in the Lake Mills Little Mr. and Miss July Jubilee contest come up to join the others as their names are called Friday night. - Sarah Kocher/Albert Lea Tribune

The annual Lake Mills July Jubilee is set to take place from Friday through Sunday and will include an array of activities, including street dances, a 5K run, parades, games and much more.
Though the festival officially begins on Friday, the fun begins on Thursday evening with the showing of an outdoor movie. The event schedule is as follows:

Thursday
Dusk: Free outdoor movie begins at Oakwood Park.

Friday
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Barbeque lunch begins at 106 W. Main St., hosted by MBT Bank.
Noon: July Jubilee 5K registration and packet pickup begins at Lake Mills Physical Therapy.
3-6 p.m.: Free-throw-a-thon begins at the Lake Mills High School gym.
5-7 p.m.: Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres begins at 308 S. Lincoln St., hosted by the Lake Mills Area Historical Society. Ticket cost is $20 per person.
6-9 p.m.: Community night begins featuring bounce houses, yard games, music and other free entertainment in downtown Lake Mills.
6-9 p.m.: Live music at 5 Alarm Brewing Co.
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Little Mr. and Ms. July Jubilee Contest begins in downtown Lake Mills.
9 p.m.: Dance begins with DJ from Dietrich Entertainment.

Email newsletter signup

Saturday
6:45 a.m.: Registration for 5K opens.
7:30 a.m.: 5K race begins.
10:30 a.m.: Parade begins.
11:30 a.m.: Parents for D.C. picnic begins at Oakwood Park.
11:30 a.m.: Fun in the Park activities begin.
Noon: Men’s slow pitch softball tournament begins at Leonard Fjelstad Sports Complex.
12:30 p.m.: LMFD cornhole tournament fundraiser begins in front of 5 Alarm Brewing Co.
1 p.m.: Pedal pull begins at Oakwood Park.
2-5 p.m.: Free-throw-a-thon begins.
3 p.m.: Song Fest with Nate and Mindy Sletten and family begins at Salem Lutheran Church.
6-9 p.m.: Live music by Juni West and Betty (of Betty and the Gents) at Lazy Acre Vineyard.
8-11:30 p.m.: Live music by The HYPE! begins in downtown Lake Mills.

Sunday
8 a.m.: Legion breakfast fundraiser begins.
9 a.m.: Men’s slow pitch softball tournament continues.
3 p.m.: July Jubilee Wind Down begins at “The Mills” Theater with a free afternoon matinee showing and free popcorn and small fountain pops for the first 100 arrivals.

 

 

More News

Three men missing from boat in the Mississippi River in Minnesota

Teenager charged with pulling gun on Walmart employee

Farm & City Days this weekend in New Richland

Vehicle runs into Home Federal building

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections