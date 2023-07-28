LaVaun Ausen, age 95, passed away July 23, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the church. Interment will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery.

LaVaun (Vint) Ausen was born July 11, 1928, the second of seven children of Floyd and Dagmar (Skov) Vint in Freeborn County MN. She graduated from Freeborn High School in 1946. She married Oscar Ausen at West Freeborn Lutheran Church on August 25, 1948. They farmed together, west of Hartland for 68 years. They are the parents of 5 children. LaVaun was a leader. She was the president of the county extension club, PTA and many groups at West Freeborn Lutheran church. She was of Irish and Danish descent but loved belonging to the Sons of Norway. She spent her time cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, quilting and embroidering Norwegian Hardanger. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and visited many states in the US and countries including Norway, Europe, Mexico and the Panama Canal.

LaVaun is survived by her 5 children Lynne (Vern Drake) Arneson, Lorie Grunzke, Steve Ausen, Glenn (Karen) Ausen, Ron (Terri) Ausen; 10 grandchildren, Craig (Beth) Arneson, Jack (Kelly) Arneson, Scott (Alex) Arneson; Kylie (Jake) Rieke, Kurt (Katie) Grunzke, Kelly Grunzke; Devin Ausen, Stacie (Casey) Madson; Taylor (Kara) Ausen, Emma Ausen; 12 great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Finley, Hartley and Teagan Arneson; Avery and Maya Rieke, Arlo Grunzke; Evelyn, Emry and Autumn Madson; Rosalie and Eric Ausen; Brothers Jim and Robert Vint, sisters Lorene Carlson and Sandra Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

LaVaun was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dagmar Vint; brothers Daryl and Keith Vint; father and mother-in-law John and Caroline Aasen; and son-in-law, Garry Grunzke. She loved family – home – church.