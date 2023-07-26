Letter: Art and Garden Tour a success Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Thank you to the many willing volunteers that help make the Albert Lea Art Center’s Art and Garden event a success.

To put an event like this together requires a lot of coordination and effort. We’d like to thank all of the talented gardeners for sharing their gardens. We know this is a lot of extra work for you. Also, thank you to the talented artists who shared their pieces at the gardens. You are very much appreciated. The weather was great, and we hope that you all enjoyed the event. Thank you to Three Oak Winery for providing a beautiful space to enjoy some wine, music, food and friends.

A special thank you to Beth Thostenson; she puts countless hours into coordinating this event and thinks of all the details needed for a successful tour. Thanks, Beth!

Thank you to the committee volunteers for taking on tasks and making it all work. Thank you to our office manager, Charlene, she is always there to give support and answer questions. Thanks to Addie’s for selling tickets. Thanks to Jensales for printing the tickets. If you were a volunteer, we are very grateful for your part in making this event a success. Supporting the arts is a big part of Albert Lea, and we are so glad that you were a part of this event.

Julie Drommerhausen

committee member

Art and Garden Tour