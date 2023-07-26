Letter: Civic Music gearing up for another season Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Wow! Albert Lea Civic Music concert series has so much to offer during the upcoming 2023-24 season. The performances range from folk, to jazz, to classical and include such a variety of instruments: guitar, saxophone, piano, violin, trumpet and voices.

The concert series kicks off in fall with the Folk Legacy Trio (Oct. 2) and Charlie Albright, pianist (Nov. 12). On Feb. 9, Yu and I will treat you to the sounds of a guitar/violin duo, followed by the Sinta Quartet of saxophones on March 5. Brassfire, featuring world-renowned trumpeter, Jens Lindemann, will complete the season on May 21. All concerts are held at Albert Lea High School auditorium.

Season tickets are available online at www.albertleacivicmusic.com and at the following sales locations: Arcadian Bank (Albert Lea and Freeborn), Hy-Vee (Albert Lea), Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, and the Coffee House on Main (Austin). Season ticket prices are $50 (adult), $15 (student), and $105 (family). Your Albert Lea Civic Music season ticket also allows you to attend the Clear Lake Area Concert Association’s three-concert series.

Please consider treating yourself, your family or your friends to some wonderful music.

Ada Theusch

chair

Albert Lea Civic Music campaign