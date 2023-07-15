Letter: Considerations about the upcoming referendum Published 8:30 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

A community taskforce in Glenville is pushing to build a new school. According to their information, “Building a new school would provide: Economic growth and vitality, improved property values, attracts new families and businesses, source of pride and identity for our communities.”

How is a new school building going to do that — other than be a source of pride and identity for the task force, school board and administration that have proposed this project?

A new school isn’t going to fulfill a “build it and they will come” dream. Lyle’s enrollment has gone down 20% since they built a new school. The population of Freeborn County has gone down since 2010, which is an indication that people are not moving into the area. What’s going to attract people to Glenville if they do move into Freeborn County? Albert Lea and Alden both have schools with more to offer.

A building doesn’t educate children — staff within the building does. With teacher shortages nationwide, what’s going to bring teachers to fill openings at G-E when the surrounding districts are ranked higher in teacher salaries? If students have to take online classes to make up for teacher shortages and classes not offered, where’s the need for new classrooms?

Why is it necessary to build a building for 400 students when there are currently 213 students attending G-E? Of the 319 students who reside in the district, there are 155 open-enrolled out.

This group is asking all homeowners and landowners in the district to foot the bill for a $37,420,000 school building with projected interest of $30.5 million — for 25 years — to educate, in part, students who open-enroll into the district but whose families do not pay taxes in the district. If the school closes before 25 years have passed, homeowners and landowners will continue to pay taxes for an empty building.

Given the median age of 50 for the population in Glenville, these resident homeowners will be paying for this building until they are 75 years old and living on fixed incomes.

Regarding the Ag2School tax credit, all homeowners will be taxed on their home, garage and one acre. This will not be offset by the Ag2School tax credit. Their taxes will nearly double from what they are in 2023 if this referendum passes — in an economy that is already suffering from inflated prices everywhere.

This is a bond referendum, which if approved by voters can only be used in “bricks and mortar” projects that aren’t covered by the district’s general fund. It doesn’t cover operating expenses. G-E is currently at the cap for their operating referendum. Where will funds come from once these aren’t sufficient to cover operating costs?

Education is important. However, consider the financial impact this bond referendum is going to have on the homeowners, landowners and the elderly population in the district when there are quality schools nearby that can easily absorb the small student population of G-E.

Lynne Langfald

Emmons