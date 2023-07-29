Letter: Decision to close fair gate off of Marie Ave. is disappointing Published 8:30 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Well, how have times changed. I grew up on the north side of Albert Lea — specifically, at the gate off of Marie Avenue.

I hear this gate is closed this year because of lack of revenue coming through.

My question, what are the people that live on Glen Road, Lloyd Place, Marie Avenue, Fairview, etc., going to do? Drive and pay for parking when they could’ve walked there and not have to pay for parking? I know I wouldn’t knowing what has gone down due to COVID and the economy. Yeah, I bet people will spend additional money on parking when they could walk there. (Sarcasm.)

The decision on this one is pretty disappointing.

Yes, I grew up there. Too bad monetary value is more important than anyone around this neighborhood that could save a few bucks to take their kids, save on fuel and enjoy the Freeborn County Fair without mortgaging their house.

Jill Quesenberry

Austin