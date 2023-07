Letter: Keep the money in Glenville-Emmons Published 8:30 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

A “YES” vote means you are voting with your heart and mind and looking to the future.

A “NO” vote means you are voting with your checkbook or looking to the past. We need to get by the past.

Sooner than later we will all be paying some school districts taxes for new and/or updated buildings, and we want our money to stay with Glenville-Emmons.

Email newsletter signup

Dawn Claussen

Glenville