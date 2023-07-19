Letter: Peer support groups have many benefits Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Over the past few years there has been an amazing shift in the world of mental health. People are beginning to understand that the mental health issues that someone may struggle with do not define them, and that they need support from their family and peers.

The stigma that once hung over depression, anxiety and other mental disorders is starting to lift, making it easier for people to come to terms with their illness and seek the help they need to heal. An extremely beneficial way to combat mental illness is to attend peer support groups for mental health. Here is a list, from clinical psychologist David Susman of six reasons a support group could best serve your needs:

1. Realize you are not alone: It is so important to come to terms with the understanding that you are not alone. Mental illness often has people trapped within their own minds, and if you can see that other people are struggling just like you and can relate to what you’re feeling it can help you as you learn to live with your condition.

2. Express your feelings: A great way to start getting out of your own head is to talk about what you are feeling. The more you venture to say things out loud, the more tangible the problem will become for you. This opens the door for you to begin recognizing and understanding your own feelings.

3. Learn helpful information: A huge benefit of talking with other people who have similar struggles is that they may know some helpful information that you haven’t heard before. This could be anything from a therapist having a unique way of explaining techniques to help with anxiety to a new medication that is working wonders for a peer.

4. Gain hope: Being able to speak with other people who have not only gone through the darkness that you are experiencing, but have made it out the other side stronger can do a lot to boost your morale. Connection can be healing, and having understanding peers to lean on when times are hard can be life changing.

5. Help others: Joining a peer support group won’t just help you, but it can also help the other people in your group. Your story is unique and needs to be shared so others can learn what you have managed to overcome. Never underestimate the power of your personal journey.

6. Affordability: In some very real ways joining a peer support group could save you tons in medical bills. Research has shown that people in support groups are less likely to be re-hospitalized and spend time in inpatient care facilities.

This article was posted by Jackson House on July 24, 2021. If you think that joining a peer support group could benefit you or someone you know, check with your health care provider to be connected with a group in your area.

If you would like additional support, I may be reached at gottahavehope38@gmail.com or by letter to 559 W. Broadway St., Winona, MN 55987.

Mark Jacobson

peer support specialist

Winona