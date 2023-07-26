Letter: Tax burden is too great for proposal Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The possibility of losing their school is an emotion-charged issue for any community, and Glenville is no exception. But it’s time to take the emotion out of the discussion and look at the issue realistically.

As a retired school teacher, I am a strong supporter of education. I have seen the difference education makes in students’ lives.

I have also seen many changes in education over the years — in curriculum, teaching methods, testing, expectations, parental involvement and standards.

And one thing I know is that a school building does not educate the students.

I know many people who have been researching the issue of the bond referendum in Glenville-Emmons, and I have gathered a great deal of information from them.

The population of Glenville is declining and the enrollment at Glenville-Emmons Public School is declining. Of the 319 students who resided in the G-E school district, 155 open-enrolled OUT of the district in 2022-23.

With the addition of some open-enrolled students, the enrollment at G-E was 213 last year.

There are 2,443 residents in the G-E school district in 1,005 households. The unemployment rate is 8.2%. The median household income is $65,865.

Currently a homeowner with a home, garage and one acre valued at $150,000 is paying $504 in property taxes. If the bond referendum is passed that homeowner will pay an estimated $924 in taxes — nearly double.

Ag homestead property valued at $6,000/acre is currently taxed $1.13/acre. If the referendum passes the tax will be an estimated $4.13/acre — an increase of $3/acre.

And non-homestead property valued at $6,000/acre will increase an estimated $6/acre.

The cost of living doesn’t increase as much as the property taxes will. How are taxpayers supposed to pay for their essential needs and cover increased taxes at this rate?

How is it fiscally responsible to increase the tax burden on these taxpayers to pay for a new school building projected to cost $37,420,000 plus at least $30.5 million of interest — for 25 years — when there are multiple school districts nearby that can provide a quality education for the low number of students remaining at G-E?

Eighty-three students already open-enroll to Albert Lea and Alden-Conger. Many others open-enroll to other districts.

Four different school buses go past my home every school day, transporting students to the viable options nearby.

Fear of losing their community is not a good enough reason to build a new school. Many small communities in our area have closed their schools but continue to be viable communities with decent homes and businesses. I live in one of them.

The tax burden of this proposed project is too great. Vote NO.

Pauline Olson

Emmons