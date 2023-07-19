Letter: Who will defend unborn babies? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Human lives are precious and made in God’s image — and we will fight to protect them. My brother, born in 1928, was born in the Cities at a place for unmarried women. My six children and three adopted children are all precious children of God.

Support women by funding crisis pregnancy centers and promoting adoption. Stop giving tax dollars to Planned Parenthood and anyone else in the abortion industry.

I’m an American who believes in conservative principles that made our nation great. Men are men and women are women. There are only two sexes — men have no business being in women’s locker rooms and playing in women’s sports.

Email newsletter signup

America belongs to “We the People.” It does not belong to Congress. It does not belong to special interest groups. It does not belong in the courts. It belongs to “We the People…” by Founding Father, John Jay.

College students and others need to know the truth about how the predators at Planned Parenthood are more concerned about making money via abortion profits than caring for them. Planned Parenthood referred fewer than 2,000 adoptions while aborting 374,155 babies. The group is responsible for at least 40% of the 930,000 abortions in America. Planned Parenthood took $670.4 million in taxpayer funding last year — the most it has ever received.

Who will defend unborn babies? Stop the radical left’s assault on children. ACLJ (American Center for Law & Justice), Students for life of America, Pro Life America, Live Action, and SBA and Faith and Freedom all believe 2024 is our last chance to save America.

Lies about “safe sex,” lies about “if it feels good, do it,” lies about “the clump of cells” that results from the lifestyle and for which there is only one solution: abortion.

Democrats are not only allowing dangerous age-inappropriate teachings in our schools but are actively encouraging children to take life-altering drugs. The most horrifying part is that parental consent is often optional. They passed a bill that makes Minnesota a sanctuary state for gender transitions for minors. Without parental consent, minors can receive puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even breast and genital removal. This includes minors who travel from other states.

Remember no matter who is in the White House, it’s the Senate that controls judicial confirmation, and we can’t afford any more pro-abortion judges.

You decide who you want to be in the White House. It’s the Senate that controls judicial confirmation and we can’t afford any more pro-abortion judges.

You decide who you want to be at the age of 26 when you are not under your parents’ health plan. Pay for it yourself. You can drink, smoke, get your own car and have your own lifestyle.

God bless America.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea