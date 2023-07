Letter: Why more gun laws if ones already in place aren’t enforced? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

We hear almost daily calls for more gun control laws. Why? A recent story in the Tribune reported an area man was given probation for shooting someone and a related gun charge was dismissed! If laws on the books aren’t enforced and no punishment is given why do we need any more laws?

Greg Donahue

Albert Lea