License plate tabs stolen and other reports Published 8:59 am Friday, July 14, 2023

License plate tabs were reported stolen off of license plates at 11:26 a.m. Thursday at 317 E. Third St. The theft occurred sometime in the last week.

Damage reported at community gardens

Police received a report at 6:51 a.m. Thursday of damage at the community gardens at Margaretha Avenue and East 14th Street. Plants were reported dug up and a hose and fence were cut. The area was also reported flooded.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 32, on a warrant at 9:08 a.m. Thursday at 408 Fountain St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:03 a.m. Thursday of items stolen at 821 Jefferson Ave.

Police received a report of a theft at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report of credit cards and a driver’s license that were stolen from a purse that had been left in a bathroom at 9:47 p.m. Thursday at 2808 Bridge Ave.

Building broken into

A building was reported broken into at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at 625 W. Main St. Items were reported missing.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle was reported on fire at 5:10 p.m. Thursday near Sorensen Road and U.S. Highway 65.