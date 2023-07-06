Mailbox reportedly blown up by fireworks and other reports Published 9:17 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Police received a report at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday of a mailbox that had reportedly been blown up by fireworks at 209 South Lane.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation, other violation

Police arrested Stephanie Marie Navarro Renteria, 35, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and felon in possession of mace after a traffic stop at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday near Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Hammer Road.

Tire reported slashed

A tire was reported slashed on a truck at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 610 W. Richway Drive. The damage reportedly occurred during the night.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday that someone had jumped a fence at 1502 Louis St. in Albert Lea and taken a chlorine tablet out of a floater and ruined a pool.

Money reported missing

Police received a report of missing money at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday at 905 Maplehill Drive.

Rental property reported damaged

Damage was reported to a rental property at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday at 24530 650th Ave. in Alden.

Mailbox damaged

Deputies received a report that a mailbox had been damaged at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday at 29501 County Road 45 in Clarks Grove.

Two storage units broken into

Two storage units were reported broken into at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday at 320 North Star Road in Alden.