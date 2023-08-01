Man arrested in weekend SWAT incident to stand trial on multiple charges in October Published 9:08 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

The Albert Lea man arrested Saturday morning after the South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team was called to a house on College Street is scheduled to stand trial on multiple charges in October, including charges related to the reckless discharge of a firearm.

Donald Maurice McCormick was not charged with any new charges Monday tied to the weekend incident on College Street, but appeared on his outstanding warrants.

All of the cases are scheduled for trials on Oct. 16, with pre-trials on Sept. 25.

Email newsletter signup

McCormick had warrants out for his arrest after failing to appear for a hearing tied to a charge of financial transaction card fraud and for failing to appear for a hearing tied to an alleged violation of a harassment restraining order.

He also faces charges for alleged possession of a BB gun in a motor vehicle in January and reckless discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and violating a harassment restraining order in February.

Police stated they were dispatched to 406 W. College St. at 9:35 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of an unwanted person inside an apartment.

Officers determined that McCormick had the two felony warrants and attempted contact at the front door without response.

An Albert Lea officer outside reportedly saw McCormick stick his head out of a window and go back into the residence. The release stated the South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team was called in to assist and officers negotiated to have McCormick and others exit safely.

Police also arrested Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 34, of Wells, on a Faribault County warrant. Another adult male was also taken into custody but later released without charges.