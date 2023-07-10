Judge orders indeterminate commitment for stabbing suspect Published 3:47 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

A Freeborn County District Court judge last week ordered a man who reportedly stabbed five people in two separate incidents in Albert Lea last year to be civilly committed indeterminately as mentally ill and dangerous.

The order, for CK Kyle Kasio, came from District Court Judge Ross Leuning after Judge Christy Hormann in May found Kasio incompetent to stand trial and ordered the criminal proceedings against him be suspended.

The Department of Human Services then petitioned for the civil commitment.

Kasio had been in the Freeborn County jail since May 2022 after he allegedly stabbed three men as they were sleeping at an apartment complex at 221 E. Main St. in Albert Lea. Two of the three victims were critically injured and flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital.

One of the victims told police he woke up to the other victim being stabbed and then he got stabbed himself. As he tried to run away, he got stabbed in the back of his shoulder, court documents state.

In the second incident in December, Kasio reportedly stabbed one inmate and then attempted to stab another while in the jail.

Court records state the incident occurred Dec. 16 and the first inmate was in his bed sleeping when Kasio reportedly came into his cell and started punching him. After a few punches, Kasio allegedly reached into the pocket of his jumpsuit and grabbed an orange Spork that had been sharpened and started stabbing the inmate. He suffered a stab wound on his right arm and three other stab wounds to the back of his head.

According to court documents, Kasio then reportedly left the cell and went into the common area where he began striking a second inmate with a closed fist in the face and attempted to stab him as well.

Online court records did not indicate which state hospital Kasio would be taken.

Freeborn County Attorney David Walker said reviews are conducted at a minimum of every three years for indeterminate commitments.