Motorcycle reported stolen and other reports Published 9:59 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A 2004 black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was reported stolen at 6:27 p.m. Monday at 909 Janson St.

Man arrested for DWI test refusal

Deputies arrested Mark Anthony Tavares, 40, for second-degree driving while intoxicated test refusal after a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and 728th Avenue.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Brian Dean Burgdorf Jr., 43, for domestic assault at 12:55 a.m. Monday at 2102 E. Main St.

Damage reported from fireworks

Police received a report at 10:32 a.m. Monday of damage caused by fireworks at 1005 Martin Road.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Arturo Jesus Navarrete, 42, for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 11:32 a.m. Monday at 521 Euclid Ave after a vehicle reported hit the driver’s side door of another vehicle.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report at 12:42 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash that had occurred on Friday at 701 S. Broadway.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday at 702 Garfield Ave.

Items stolen from vehicle

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday at 906 Lincoln Ave.

Dog reportedly attacks, kills another dog

Police received a report at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday of a Rottweiler that reportedly attacked and killed another dog on Pleasant Avenue. Dangerous dog paperwork was served and the dog was brought in to the Freeborn County Humane Society.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday at 1125 Belmont St. The incident reportedly occurred sometime between Monday night and the time it was reported.