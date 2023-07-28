Multiple cartons of cigarettes stolen and other reports

Published 12:38 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday that people who had stolen between 10 and 20 cartons of cigarettes at 901 W. Main St.

 

Battery stolen

A car trailer battery was reported stolen at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. First Ave.

 

Burglaries reported

A burglary was reported in a home in Albert Lea sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. The street of the incident was redacted on the police logs.

A burglary was reported at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday at an Albert Lea residence. A compound bow was missing. The street of the incident was redacted on the police logs.

 

Scaffolding taken

Scaffolding was reported taken from the outside of a building at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday at 625 W. Main St.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at 2751 E. Main St.

 

Bike damaged

Police received a report that someone had run over a bike and damaged a frame at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday at 821 Jefferson Ave.

 

Checks reported stolen

Checks were reported stolen at 4:25 p.m. Thursday  from a vehicle parked at 1604 W. Richway Drive.

 

Pedestrian struck by car

A pedestrian was reportedly checked out by Mayo Clinic ambulance crews after he was reportedly struck by a car at the intersection of South Broadway and East Front Street at about 7:39 a.m. Thursday.

 

Bathrooms damaged

Bathrooms were reported damaged at 8:46 a.m. Thursday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

 

5 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 53, on a local warrant at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 839 Blackmer Ave.

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 58, on a local warrant at 12:27 p.m. Thursday at 621 E. 11th St.

Police arrested Ler Wah Guide, 39, on local warrants and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety in Albert Lea Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Sandra Salinas, 40, on an EOD warrant at 4:59 p.m. Thursday at 110 N. Ermina Ave.

Deputies arrested Monica Lynn Duenes, 41, on a Dodge County warrant at 1:39 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Tires reported slashed

The back tires on a vehicle were reported slashed at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. The address was redacted from police logs.

 

Male reportedly assaulted

Police received a report of an 18-year-old male who was reportedly jumped by a group of males and females at 6:49 p.m. Thursday at 201 W. Main St. He was later seen in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 8:40 p.m. Thursday of spray paint that was reported stolen July 17 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 10:03 p.m. Thursday of a theft that occurred July 20 at Walmart.

