Museum hosting Barbie scavenger hunt

Published 11:41 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Submitted

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is inviting the public to stop by and  say, “Hi Barbie!” Through Aug. 18, people will be able to get free admission to the  museum if they bring their Barbie or Ken doll, or come dressed as one.

While they visit, people can take pictures in a life-size Barbie doll box, and complete a Barbie scavenger hunt  through the museum. There is also a Barbie prize bag full of all things Barbie that there will be drawing for at 10 a.m. Aug. 18. Enter up to four times by dressing up as Barbie when you come to the museum, bring a Barbie doll, find the  correct number of Barbies and bring your ticket stub from seeing the “Barbie” movie. 

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects,  preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits,  research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is at 1031  Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 507-373-8003 or email programs@fchmmn.org.

