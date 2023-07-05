My Point of View: Honor the Founding Fathers who gave much for the nation Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

My Point of View by David Hann

Happy Independence Day! On July 4, 1776, fifty-six representatives of the 13 American colonies declared that those colonies and the citizens of them, were and ought to be, independent from Great Britain. They based their claim on an understanding that all human beings possess a set of natural rights, under natural law, and that those rights are not granted by government and cannot be justly taken away arbitrarily.

This new understanding of the basis of government was radical in its day. It is still radical today in that most people around the globe don’t accept that truth. Even in our country, unfortunately, most Democrats today also do not accept that understanding of natural rights under natural law.

The founders knew collectively that they must “all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately,” in the words of Ben Franklin. They put everything on the line. The concluding phrase of the declaration makes that clear: “…with a firm Reliance on the Protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” And many of them in fact gave their lives and their fortunes to create this nation. July 4 is an opportunity for us all to re-read that declaration and pledge ourselves to the defense of the work that was begun 247 years ago and the duty we all have to continue that work.

As you participate in your community or family celebrations, please remember to honor those founders who sacrificed so much for us and left us with an invaluable inheritance in this great nation. Let us also not forget the members of the armed forces from the early days of the republic up to the present day who have pledged by their service to give their lives, if necessary, in defense of our country.

Should your holiday plans include travel, be safe and be careful. I know that when we stand together, we stand stronger, just as our Founding Fathers did.

David Hann is the Minnesota GOP state chairman.