My Point of View: Why is recent movie even a political issue for some? Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

My Point of View by Brad Kramer

When a powerful message comes out that is about protecting children, watch who is against the message. That should be very informative. Protecting children from rape, kidnapping, trafficking and other atrocities should not be conservative vs. liberal, Republican vs. Democrat. This issue should not even be polarizing.

“Sound of Freedom” is a new release from Angel Studios that tells the true story of a federal agent who ultimately saves dozens of children from a fate worse than death. It follows the story of two children who are abducted and trafficked and their subsequent rescue. In the middle of the operation, before he can complete the operation that will ultimately free over 50 children, his operations gets shut down, prompting him to resign from his job and continue the operation without the resources of the U.S. government.

Why am I choosing to make this movie the focus of today’s political column? Because far-left Democrats are so blatantly revealing their hand with their hatred of this movie, that it is a clear indication of where their hearts and minds are.

“Sound of Freedom” beat out the expected blockbusters because the public found a message they needed to hear. They didn’t just want to be entertained by yet another “Spiderman” or “Indiana Jones” saga. They wanted a movie that would educate about a topic that typically gets swept under the rug and hidden in the shadows. They want something real, and not just mindless entertainment. The movie was made in 2018, but when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, Disney did not want to release it. Angel Studios stepped in to release the film. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a movie as promoted by the audience as “Sound of Freedom.” Yet the media despises it.

Let’s repeat — there should be nothing conservative or liberal about wanting to protect children from sex-trafficking.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety stated in his review, “The movie has a Christian undercurrent that occasionally becomes an overcurrent, as when Ballard explains why he’s fixated on the crime of trafficking: “Because God’s children are not for sale.”… the film could be seen as adjacent to the alt-right paranoia that was originally stoked by 4Chan and QAnon.”

Wow…saying “God’s children are not for sale” gives a movie such serious Christian overcurrent that it’s alt-right paranoia?

Rolling Stone called the film, a “superhero movie for dads with brainworms.”

Leftist publications seem intent on discrediting the movie and comparing it to QAnon. USA Today’s review ends the review of the movie with a segment about “what is QAnon.” Numerous other reviewers and talking heads make the same comparison.

Nothing in this movie has anything to do with QAnon. The average conservative or Republican has never had anything to do with QAnon. Let’s be clear. Comparing “Sound of Freedom” to “alt-right” and “QAnon” is nothing but garbage propaganda. If your news source is using those tactics to persuade you to pass on “Sound of Freedom,” you should watch the movie and reflect on why they didn’t want you to watch it.

Why is this even a political issue? Why is a movie based on true events so despised by progressive leftists? I do not believe that most Democrats believe child trafficking is OK. However, the actions of the Democratic Party show otherwise.

Minnesota legislation defines sexual orientation as a protected class and DFL Rep. Leigh Finke introduced HF 1655 that sought to further protect sexual orientation, and Republicans added an amendment that would strengthen the barrier between orientation and pedophilia, amending the language to add “‘Sexual orientation’ does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.” By ensuring that pedophilia is not identified as a sexual orientation, Republicans were seeking to ensure a pedophile cannot hide behind a protected class, yet Democrats fought this amendment. Why?

Rep. Peggy Bennett wrote about this amendment. In a later column, Jennifer Vogt-Erickson lied to you when she said this never happened. Finke’s bill would not outright make pedophilia a protected class, yet its language was eroding this distinction, which is why the GOP added the amendment.

Why do leftist progressives in the Democratic Party seem so focused on putting sexuality in front of young children? Little children do not have sexual attractions. They should be learning to read and do math and how to be children, yet the Democratic Party wants them to be fully versed on different genders, sexual attractions and so on. Disney, who never wanted you to see “Sound of Freedom,” has been losing market share as they include woke, sexualized topics in their movies.

As a nation, we need to take a stand against sexualizing, grooming and trafficking children. If your media, politicians and others are trying to prevent you from protecting children, you must ask why.

Brad Kramer is a member of the Freeborn County Republican Party.