No injuries reported in Albert Lea house fire

Published 9:03 am Monday, July 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

No injuries were reported in a fire at 1219 W. Clark St. in Albert Lea Sunday afternoon.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. to the home, where crews found smoke coming from roof vents. They confirmed no one was inside the house.

Firefighters worked on scene for about two hours to extinguish the fire and hot spots. The fire started in the laundry room due to an electrical malfunction in a light fixture, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

