No injuries reported in house fire

Published 6:25 am Monday, July 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a house Friday night on Commercial Street in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:21 p.m. Friday to 507 Commercial Street, where firefighters found fire coming from both levels of the house. They confirmed no one was in the house.

According to the fire department, firefighters worked on scene for about two hours to extinguish the fire and hot spots.

The fire started from cooking on the stove in the kitchen and then spread throughout the main level and to half of the second floor, according to the department. Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

