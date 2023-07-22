Northwestern Singers in Austin to dissolve after 70 years Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

The Board of Directors for the Northwestern Singers has recently announced that the longtime Austin singing group will be dissolving after 70 years.

According to a press release, the difficult decision was made after the board had evaluated and discussed the group’s future for the past few years. Several factors influenced this decision, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the group from presenting its usual array of shows for three years. This resulted in a significant loss of revenue and a decrease in membership.

The Northwestern Singers have provided entertainment and joy to audiences over those seven decades, and have donated over $62,000 to Austin school choirs over 20 years of benefit concerts. They also created a place of belonging and family for community members, founded on a shared love of music.

However, there will still be an opportunity for adult singers to share their voice as part of the Austin CommUNITY Choir, offered through the MacPhail Center for Music, building on previous and popular collaborations between the two organizations.

Directed by Scott Blankenbaker, Austin CommUNITY Choir is offered to adults from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. This new choir will hold two concerts a year and opportunities to participate in serving the community through song. Registration will begin soon at Austin Minnesota Music Lessons & Classes | MacPhail Center for Music or by calling 507-396-6730. If you have questions, please email Berglund.cheryl@macphail.org.