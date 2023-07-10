ORD 23-098 Published 9:24 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-098

(SUMMARY)

Introduced by Councilor

Baker

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA AMENDING

ORDINANCE 21-067

CHAPTER 26 HOUSING

ARTICLE IV

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

ORDAINS:

On June 26, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular City Council meeting and approved amending Ordinance 21-067 Chapter 26 Housing Article IV. That Article IV. Safe and Crime-Free Rental Housing Program (Sections 26.126 Through 26.131 are eliminated).

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

July 8, 2023

ORD 23-098