PAT NOTICE

Published 8:49 am Monday, July 17, 2023
NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the Special Election, Independent School District No. 2886 to be held August 8, 2023, will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
This public test is open to the general public.
Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.
Pat Martinson
County Auditor-Treasurer
Freeborn County, Minnesota
Albert Lea Tribune:
July 15, 2023
