July 22, 1929 – July 15, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Phyllis Langr, 93, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, July 15, in Austin from heart failure.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Litomysl, Minn.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home in Austin.