Police investigating after toddler injured in Albert Lea Published 5:50 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Albert Lea police are investigating after a toddler was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital Thursday morning.

Police received a call at 11:43 a.m. Thursday from a woman at Trailside Apartments who stated her 2-year-old boy had fallen down the stairs and was reportedly unresponsive.

Albert Lea police and fire departments responded, along with Mayo Clinic Ambulance crews.

The toddler, who was unresponsive when authorities arrived, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. His condition has not been released.

Police stated the woman told responders when they arrived that her boyfriend, who had been caring for the child, had left southbound in a vehicle.

An officer found the man, identified as Austin Navarro, with a 3-month-old baby, and he was arrested for driving after revocation.

Police stated Navarro was the father of the 3-month-old baby but was not the father of the 2-year-old.

Check back for more information about this story as it becomes available.