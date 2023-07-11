Political sign stolen and other reports

Published 9:05 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

A voting sign was reported stolen at 1:16 p.m. Monday at 862 Oak Shore Drive in Emmons. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

 

Scam reported

Email newsletter signup

Police received a report of someone who was scammed out of $1,000 on a debit card at 10:20 a.m. Monday

 

Construction trailer damaged

Damage was reported to a construction trailer at 10:24 a.m. Monday at 880 W. Ninth St.

 

Injury crash reported

Police received a report at 5:49 p.m. Monday of a crash with injuries at the intersection of East Fifth Street and St. John Avenue. Police cited a juvenile female for no Minnesota driver’s license.

 

Groceries reported stolen

A theft of $231 in groceries was reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

More News

Albert Lea man pleads guilty in chase that reached 145 mph in Mower County

Life Center’s new executive director has history of outreach

City approves temporary untraditional housing to address shortage for company

Appeals court says Minnesota governor had authority to impose mask mandate

Print Article