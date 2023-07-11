Political sign stolen and other reports Published 9:05 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A voting sign was reported stolen at 1:16 p.m. Monday at 862 Oak Shore Drive in Emmons. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Scam reported

Police received a report of someone who was scammed out of $1,000 on a debit card at 10:20 a.m. Monday

Construction trailer damaged

Damage was reported to a construction trailer at 10:24 a.m. Monday at 880 W. Ninth St.

Injury crash reported

Police received a report at 5:49 p.m. Monday of a crash with injuries at the intersection of East Fifth Street and St. John Avenue. Police cited a juvenile female for no Minnesota driver’s license.

Groceries reported stolen

A theft of $231 in groceries was reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.