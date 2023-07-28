Rebecca Dokken

Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Dokken, of Alexandria, MN. passed away on July 24th, 2023 at Alomere Hospital surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was born on July 17th, 1964 in St. Paul MN, to Harold and Judy Kinney.

Becky graduated from Albert Lea High School and attended Vo-tech College for Accounting. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but her number one priority and love was her husband and children. Becky and Thomas Dokken were married on September 1, 1989 in South Dakota. They made their home in Albert Lea, MN with their children. As empty nesters, they traveled in their motor home with her beloved dog Jackson to Colorado to enjoy the mountains and their annual trek to Las Vegas to escape the winters. Summers they would spend in Alexandria, MN. visiting family and friends. And then became full time residents and enjoyed many years on Lake Mary.

Becky had many hobbies such as Bingo, Bowling league at Trappers Lane, Arts & Crafts, fishing and as many will contest her “love for baking”. She wanted to share her love of Jesus and celebrated his birth by decorating every room in the house at Christmas time. She was a collector of bird houses that were displayed outside the house in her famous rock garden. But her passion were her grandchildren, always attended their sports and 4-H events. Becky had daily connections with them through face time visits when she was unable to travel. Becky had a big heart, always putting others before her own needs. She will be greatly missed but will live on in the hearts of her grandbabies.

Becky is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Thomas Dokken of Alexandria, MN. Children: Sean (Rachel) Kinney of Parma, Ohio, Bobbie Jo (Matt) Jacobs of Alden, MN, Justin (Naida) Dokken of Austin, MN and Amber Dokken of Albert Lea, MN. Grandchildren: Makenna, Carter & Devin Jacobs, Christopher Dokken, Vanessa Moreno, Dru and Caleb Dokken and Dylan, Hailey and Eli Deming. Her mother, Judy Kinney of Albert Lea, MN and her sisters: Deb Kinney, Darla Frye, Bridgett Coughlin and Dawn Kinney.

Becky is proceeded in death by her father, Harold Kinney, father-in-law James Dokken, brother Ricky Kinney, grandmother Lillian Raines and nephew Sven Levine.