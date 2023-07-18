It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sandra Kay Berven, beloved mother, grandmother, and dedicated employee, at the age of 76 in Rochester, MN. Friends and loved ones are invited to join together to honor Sandra’s life. Visitation will take place at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea on July 19, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. This will be followed by a funeral service held at the same location from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Born on November 1, 1946, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Sandra was the daughter of Cal and Anita (Mohr) Nelson. She grew up in a loving family alongside her siblings, Ted, Connie, Jean, and Jeannette. Sandra graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1965 and she further pursued her academic endeavors at Waldorf College, earning a degree in Business in 1967. Armed with her knowledge and determination, she embarked on a successful career that included working at Mayo Clinic and IVF Florida. Sandra’s commitment to her work was evident in her attention to detail and dedication to serving others. Beyond her professional achievements, Sandra found immense joy in being a mother and grandmother. Her sons Bradley and Michael were the center of her world. The bond they shared was filled with love, support, and countless cherished memories.

Sandra was not only known for her hard work and devotion but also for her eagerness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. She possessed a warm sense of humor that brought light into the lives of those around her. Sandra’s kind-hearted nature touched the lives of many friends and colleagues throughout the years. In addition to her professional commitments and roles as mother and grandmother, Sandra devoted time each day to Bible study. Her unwavering faith gave her strength during difficult times and provided guidance throughout life’s journey.

Sandra leaves behind a legacy of love that will live on through her surviving family and friends. She is survived by her sons Bradley Berven and Michael Berven, along with their loving families. Bradley’s wife Lisa, daughter Laura, and Rachel will forever cherish the memories they created with Sandra. Michael’s children Mason, Olivia, and Ethan will carry Sandra’s spirit in their hearts. She is also survived by her sisters Connie Johanson, her husband Russ, and Jeannette Cox, and her husband Lee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Their lives have been enriched by Sandra’s presence, and she will be dearly missed by all.

Welcoming Sandra home are her parents Cal and Anita Nelson, brother Ted Nelson, sister Jean (Nelson) Jaspersen, and her grandparents and great-parents.

In this time of grief, may we find solace in the memory of Sandra Kay Berven – a remarkable woman who touched our lives with her kindness, devotion, and love. May she rest in eternal peace.