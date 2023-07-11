Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south-central Freeborn County Published 7:18 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

South-central Freeborn County is under a severe thunderstorm warning through 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, the weather agency stated.

People should also expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Impacted areas include Hayward and Glenville.