Sharry G. Olson

Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep … this prayer was recited for years between Sharry and her husband Curtis as their day ended. Sharry’s soul to take came on July 11, 2023 as she passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.

One of two children to Harry and Eileen (Rovang) Helgeson, Sharry was born on September 23, 1941. She grew up in Lake Mills and lived portions of her adult life in Edina, Mansfield and Albert Lea. Sharry and Curt celebrated sixty years of marriage on September 2, 2023.

Sharry loved to entertain, and no detail was missed when hosting gatherings in her home. Aesthetics were always important, and it showed in everything around her. For 28 years, she made the Mansfield Store coffee table a can’t-miss destination with her home baked goods in the morning. Everyone got spoiled around her, especially her pets Buffy and Oscar. Sharry enjoyed spending the winter months around the pool in Palm Desert, California.

Unless you were Curtis, you never heard her complain about anything. Even as COPD and dementia took its toll over the past few years; “It’s a bad air day” was as negative as she could muster. Sharry’s secret for positivity could have been her superpower to look good in yellow. Sharry “owned” yellow like Prince owned purple. She said the majority of her wardrobe was yellow because it symbolized happiness, friendliness and optimism. That’s a terrific flag to carry for 81 years; her family couldn’t be prouder. We should all wear more yellow.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Curtis; son Jon (Julie) Olson; grandchildren, Bert and Tillie; and brother, Bob (Kathy) Helgeson.

Sharry was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Don and Wilma Olson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Wetzell.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Iowa; Pastor Don Rose will officiate. Sharry’s family will greet guests at a visitation from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Mansfield Lutheran Church Cemetery at 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Croix Hospice, St. Croix Hospice, 2580 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007 OR Mansfield Lutheran Church Cemetery Association, 7286 State Hwy 22, Wells, MN 56097.