Southeast Minnesota state highway sealing project begins
Published 11:13 am Monday, July 10, 2023
Motorists traveling on various state highways in Fillmore, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha and Freeborn counties should plan for extra travel time beginning Monday as crews begin sealing work to help extend state roadways’ life expectancy, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Delays should be minimal through the work zone. Sealing work will take place in both directions of the roadway, reducing traffic to one lane using flagging operations and a pilot car for traffic control.
Work begins July 10 northeast of Rochester and south of Harmony and will proceed, as weather permits. Crews will be working Monday through Saturday during daylight. It is anticipated that work should be complete early August.
Highways scheduled for sealing work include:
- Highway 52 from Harmony to Preston
- Highway 52 from Chatfield to Interstate 90 (Marion)
- Highway 63 at the roundabout (Northeast Rochester)
- Highway 139 from the Iowa/Minnesota Border to Harmony
- Highway 60 from Faribault to Kenyon
- Highway 60 from Zumbro Falls to Wabasha
- Highway 251 from Clarks Grove to Highway 218
- Highway 16 from Interstate 90 (Dexter) to Spring Valley