Published 6:15 am Monday, July 31, 2023
NOTICE OF
SPECIAL ELECTION
To the Electors of Independent School
District 2886 (Glenville-Emmons)
in the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a Special Election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 2886 (Glenville-Emmons School District), Minnesota, on August 8, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following questions:
School District Question
Approval of School Building Bonds
New PreK-12 School
Shall the board of Independent School District No. 2886
(Glenville-Emmons School District), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $37,420,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, the construction of a new preK-12 school?
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
All qualified electors residing in the School District may cast their ballots at the polling places listed above during the polling hours specified above.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in the special election. Unregistered individuals may register to vote at the polling places on Election Day.
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/Adam Quimby, CLERK
Albert Lea Tribune: July 29, 2023