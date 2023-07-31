SPECIAL ELECTION Published 6:15 am Monday, July 31, 2023

NOTICE OF

SPECIAL ELECTION

To the Electors of Independent School

District 2886 (Glenville-Emmons)

in the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a Special Election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 2886 (Glenville-Emmons School District), Minnesota, on August 8, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following questions:

School District Question

Approval of School Building Bonds

New PreK-12 School

Shall the board of Independent School District No. 2886

(Glenville-Emmons School District), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $37,420,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, the construction of a new preK-12 school?

BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

All qualified electors residing in the School District may cast their ballots at the polling places listed above during the polling hours specified above.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in the special election. Unregistered individuals may register to vote at the polling places on Election Day.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/Adam Quimby, CLERK

Albert Lea Tribune: July 29, 2023