Sports Memories: Glenville hosts outdoor basketball camp
Published 8:51 pm Friday, July 7, 2023
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
15 years
- The Minnesota Wild re-signed left-wing Andrew Brunette to a three-year, $7 million contract after he had left the team in 2004.
- The Winona VFW baseball team defeated Albert Lea 6-2. Luke Grossman hit a two-run homer for Albert Lea. Aaron Klatt, who pitched five innings, allowing seven hits while striking out three, took the loss.
- The Albert Lea Colonels defeated Waseca 7-3 at Hayek Field. Michael Greibrk pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing nine hits.
- Former Rochester John Marshall basketball player Longar Longar was invited to play on the Minnesota Timberwolves summer league team.
- Zach Romer won the Hustle Award for grades 3-6 at the annual Albert Lea Boys’ Basketball camp. Clayton Bratten won the award for grades 7-10.
20 years
- The Albert Lea Colonels improved their record to 3-5 on the season as they defeated the Blue Earth Pirates 7-6. Matt Trygstad went 4-for-6 on the night in the win.
- Nate Lombardi and Ben Frayne each scored goals as the Albert Lea U-17 boys’ soccer team defeated Winona 2-1 to improve their record to 7-2-1 on the year.
- In a game that featured five ejections, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 9-2. Justin Morneau and Corey Koskie each hit two-run homers in the win.
- Minnesota Twins closer Eddie Guardado was named to the American League All-Star Team. His 20 saves tied him for fourth in the league at the break.
50 years
- Coach Ed Stalker was holding tryouts to pick a team of 16 players that would be traveling to LaCrosse to play in the Stars of Tomorrow baseball tournament. The team was to consist of four 14-year-olds and the rest 13-year-olds.
- Dave Pitts went five-for-five and struck out 15 batters as the Orioles beat the Twins 18-2 in Southwest Cubs baseball play.
- The Minnesota Twins defeated the California Angels 1-0. Jim Kaat threw a one-hitter in the win. Frank Robinson’s 534th career home run was the only hit for the Angels.
- In the championship match of the Albert Lea Doubles Men’s Tennis tournament, the team of Ralph Dougherty and Wayne Grinnell defeated Larry Larson and Kent Christian 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
- Jeff Thompson threw a no-hitter as the New Richland American Legion B baseball team defeated Albert Lea 5-0. John Dziura took the loss for Albert Lea.
- Glenville head basketball coach Al Christensen was putting on a boys’ and girls’ basketball camp for fourth, fifth and sixth graders at Glenville’s Village Park.