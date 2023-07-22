Sports Memories: VFW season comes to an end Published 8:48 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Ethan Weiss of Glenville was one of the players selected to play in the District 1, Division II American Legion East/West All-Star game that was being played in Stewartville.

The Albert Lea VFW baseball team earned the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs with a 6-5 win over Northfield. Aaron Klatt picked up the win for Albert Lea in relief.

After two months on the job, Albert Lea Thunder head coach Paul Willett announced his resignation.

Austin Post 91 took advantage of 10 walks by the Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 en route to a 17-5 win. Logan Hanson had three hits in the loss including a triple.

20 years

Danielle Rankin of Albert Lea was a member of the North Wind AAU girls’ basketball team that won the 17-and-under Division II State Championship.

The Glenville-Emmons American Legion baseball team was defeated 9-4 by Hayfield in a game played in Emmons. Wade Flattum took the loss for the team that was coached by Louie Toulouse.

Derek Anderson picked up the win as the Albert Lea Colonels defeated the New Richland Reds 4-3. Derek Goodnature and Phil Wacholz both went 2-for-5 in the win.

Doug Mientkiewicz and Torii Hunter each hit home runs as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Oakland A’s 6-4 to complete a four game sweep.

50 years

Seventy-one-year-old Gene Sarazen hit a hole-in-one during the first round of the British Open that was being played in Troon, Scotland.

Werner’s A.T.V. Sales of Albert Lea was hosting all-terrain vehicle races at a track west of Albert Lea owned by the Passer family.

The Albert Lea Tennis Association was in the midst of a reorganizational membership drive. Ralph Dougherty, Dan Mott, Robert Rowe and Cynthia Peterson were leading the drive.

Barry Coughlin pitched the Skyline Mall Merchants to a 12-5 win over the Albert Lea Jaycees in Gopher League softball play. Mike Christian took the loss for the Jaycees.

Oakview Golf Course in Freeborn was advertising Senior Citizens Friday where seniors could play all day for $1.75.

Olympic wrestler Gary Neist of Albert Lea won the Greco-Roman 163-pound class at the University World Trials that were held in Anoka.

The Albert Lea VFW baseball team saw its season come to an end with losses to Rochester and Winona in sub-district play. The team was coached by John Bratvold.

Celebration of life

Friends of former Albert Lea golf coach Ken Ulman who passed away in May are invited to Green Lea Golf Course this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for a celebration of life hosted by his family. Ulman coached boys’ golf for the Tigers from 1963-1991. He led the team to a state tournament championship in 1982 and Big Nine Championships in 1979 and 1981.

ALHS Athletic Hall of Fame event

Next Friday will be the ninth Albert Lea High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet at Wedgewood Cove beginning with social hour at 5 p.m.

Eight new inductees will be honored. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce office or will be available at the door. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of student participation in activities at Albert Lea High School.