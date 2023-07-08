SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT Published 1:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

Summary Financial Report

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Albert Lea Minnesota to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 221 E Clark Street. Questions about this report should be directed to Kristi Brutlag, Finance Director 507-377-4305.

City of Albert Lea

Statement of Net Position – Proprietary Funds

December 31, 2022