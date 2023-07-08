SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT
Published 1:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023
CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA
Summary Financial Report
The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Albert Lea Minnesota to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 221 E Clark Street. Questions about this report should be directed to Kristi Brutlag, Finance Director 507-377-4305.
City of Albert Lea
Statement of Net Position – Proprietary Funds
December 31, 2022