SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT

Published 1:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

By Submitted

CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA
Summary Financial Report
The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Albert Lea Minnesota to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 221 E Clark Street. Questions about this report should be directed to Kristi Brutlag, Finance Director 507-377-4305.

City of Albert Lea
Statement of Net Position – Proprietary Funds
December 31, 2022

Email newsletter signup

More NO PAYWALL

Jean A. Buboltz

BIDS/FIELD FENCE

MEETING 7/11/23

ORD 23-098

Print Article