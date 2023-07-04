Thousands flock to annual Third of July Parade

Two young women smile as part of the Sunset Saddle Club Monday evening during the Third of July Parade in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Albert Lea High School color guard and marching band perform Monday in the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Albert Lea High School marching band take part in the Third of July Parade Monday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
People aboard a float for the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition wave Monday during the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Albert Lea Shrine Club begin their tricks at the beginning of the Third of July Parade Monday night in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of Albert Lea Zion Karen Baptist Church share candy with parade goers Monday evening on Bridge Avenue. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Albert Lea Vineyard Church's float was decked out for the parade Monday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribun
MN Jack Sparrow and others walk and ride down Bridge Avenue during the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Someone dressed up as the Albert Lea Tiger mascot interacts with the crowds Monday during the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Parade-goers look on as firetrucks pass Monday in the Third of July Parade on Bridge Avenue. The parade started at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, traveled down Bridge Avenue, turnd onto Fountain Street and then ended at Central Park. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Gerry Vogt, founder of Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen, was the grand marshal in the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Triibune
Two girls ride hoverboards down Bridge Avenue next to a Hollandale fire truck Monday during the Third of July Parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Veterans wave from a truck for Vietnam War veterans Monday at the start of the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune