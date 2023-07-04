Thousands flock to annual Third of July Parade

Published 11:15 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street in Albert Lea were packed Monday night with thousands in attendance for the annual Third of July Parade.

 

More News

5 things to do this week: Pork chop dinner, entertainment and bingo

North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of new Minnesota free tuition plan

Area farmers concerned with lack of rain so far this summer

Counterfeit bills and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections