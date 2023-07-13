Vehicle reported stolen and other reports Published 9:36 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 Frank Hall Drive in Albert Lea.

4 arrested on warrants

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Anthony Alan Madrigal, 43, on local warrants at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at 321 James Ave.

Ann Marie Malay, 55, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, on a local warrant after 8 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 40, on a local warrant at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 613 E. Sixth St. The incident reportedly occurred sometime overnight.