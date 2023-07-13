Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Published 9:36 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 Frank Hall Drive in Albert Lea.

 

4 arrested on warrants

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Anthony Alan Madrigal, 43, on local warrants at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at 321 James Ave.

Ann Marie Malay, 55, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, on a local warrant after 8 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 40, on a local warrant at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 613 E. Sixth St. The incident reportedly occurred sometime overnight.

More News

University of Minnesota considers restricting public access in 70 campus buildings

Council approves purchase agreement for housing on Blazing Star Landing

‘Outlaw country’ coming to Albert Lea

Judge convicts Minneapolis man of attacking cops during Capitol seige

Print Article