Vehicle rummaged through and other reports Published 10:01 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Newton Ave. The incident reportedly happened sometime between Friday and Saturday, and a charger was stolen.

Electric scooter stolen

A Segway electric scooter was reported stolen at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday at 1302 Crestview Road. The theft occurred sometime between 3:20 and 3:48 p.m.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off valued at $71.73 was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday of fraudulent charges on a person’s bank account in Albert Lea.