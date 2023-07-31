What’s new at the county fair this year? Published 10:43 am Monday, July 31, 2023

It may not have been apparent with all the new construction at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, but lots of new things are happening this year at the fair besides construction.

“New this year, we’ve got a new chainsaw artist, he’s never been here,” said Mike Woitas, Freeborn County fair manager, referring to Curtis Ingvoldstad. “He’s from Minnesota, he’s from northern Minnesota.”

He wanted to find a Minnesota artist, especially because past chainsaw artists were from out of state.

“The nice thing about Curtis and his chainsaw carvings is he actually brings in his own pine wood, which is Minnesota, so it’ll be a Minnesota product,” he said. “…

He’ll bring them in as logs and then he’ll cut them out individually for the actual chainsaw carvings.”

Ingvoldstad will do 20 carvings, from fish to bears to pigs to a 4-H symbol sign. All carvings will be auctioned off during the livestock auction Aug. 5.

Grandstand shows will also feature new VIP seating with tables, a requested idea due to the fact alcohol is not allowed in the Grandstand.

“They get drink tickets, free admission into the fair plus they get Godfather’s Pizza they can enjoy during the fair time,” he said, noting alcohol would be permitted in the fenced-in VIP area.

According to Woitas, most of the VIP tables are already sold out.

And Professor Newton will perform a science safari with science acts for children on Machinery Hill.

“He does science and interaction,” he said, noting Newton would do balloon displays among other things.

Woitas was particularly proud of the work done on the fairgrounds, with new blacktop roads, a new stormwater project and new water lines installed.

The blacktop project started this spring, with the stormwater and waterline projects last fall.

“Once that settled, then Ulland Brothers did the blacktopping project,” he said. “… They just finished it probably a couple weeks ago, just in time for the fair.”

He’s also hopeful a new restroom and shade pavilion will be ready in time. Those projects will be north of the Commercial Building and in front of the Creative Arts Building.

“It’s a brand-new restroom that has actual showers in it,” he said. “We’re hoping that’s ready to go by fair time.”

The project is behind schedule, though Woitas said he was told the restroom would be ready.

Planning for the fair started last year, with entertainment booking back in November and December.

“Support the fair,” he said. “We think it’s probably one of the best entertainment values — $10 gate admission, to see top-brand entertainment.”

Tickets are available at the fair office at 1105 Bridge Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or by calling 507-373-6965. People can also order them through midwesttix.com.

Individual tickets are $10 for adults. A season pass is $47. There is also a Gold Star Amusement Passport, available for children 18 and under, at $50. Costs for

Grandstand tickets vary. For more information visit https://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/494/Ticket-Information.

“That’ll get them into the fairgrounds free every day and unlimited rides,” he said.

This is Woitas’ third year managing, although he served on the fair board for 26 years.

No parking at high school this year

Busing from the high school will not be available this year.

“We had buses running from about 4 a.m. to midnight,” Woitas said. “There just wasn’t a demand to correlate with the financial obligation that we had to dish out.”

He also noted there were times buses were sitting at the fairgrounds waiting for people to get on board.

“When you’re running buses like that and you only have four or five people on the bus, it just financially wasn’t feasible,” he said.

Following the fair, the decision will be reviewed. He assured there would be plenty of parking on the fairgrounds.