Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture features
Arts & Culture columns
Birth Announcements
Campus Notes
Engagements
Weddings
Faith
Organizations
Cops, Courts & Fires
Education
Elections & Campaigns
Health Updates
Progress 2023
State & Regional
Weather
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Al Batt
Sarah Stultz
April Jeppson
Guest Columns
Letters to the Editor
Obits
Obituary Information And Guidelines
Services
About Us
Policies
Advertise with Us
News Tip
Photo
Send a Video
photo order form
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Contests
Albert Lea Magazine
Classifieds
Public Notices
E-Edition
Youth has 1st hole-in-one at Wedgewood Cove
Published 10:06 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023
By
Submitted
Noah Teeter made his first hole-in-one on No. 3 at Wedgewood Cove on June 19. Provided
More Sports
Catch of the week
Sports Memories: Albert Lea water ski club to form 50 years ago
Taco John’s fundraiser next week for youth softball program
Albert Lea girls golfers recognized with awards
Print Article
Construction Updates
City construction projects moving along
June 30, 2023
Financials
<br />
Special Section
More special sections
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Subscriptions
Copyright
© 2023, Albert Lea Tribune