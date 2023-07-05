Youth has 1st hole-in-one at Wedgewood Cove

Published 10:06 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Submitted

Noah Teeter made his first hole-in-one on No. 3 at Wedgewood Cove on June 19. Provided

