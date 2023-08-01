1 arrested for DWI and other reports Published 11:13 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Police arrested Hector Manuel Olvera, 45, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:07 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South First Avenue and West William Street.

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 7:48 a.m. Saturday at 77000 125th St. Glenville.

Tires reported slashed

Two tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 11:57 a.m. Saturday at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

A juvenile was cited for underage drinking at 12:04 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Main Street and Second Avenue NW in Glenville.

Stolen trailer recovered

A stolen trailer was recovered at 7:21 a.m. Friday 410 W. 11th St.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Tyler Allan Murphy, 22, on a local warrant at 10:34 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of South First Avenue.

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 32, on local warrants at 4:24 p.m. Friday at 517 Triangle Drive.

Police served a warrant on Heather Michelle Freid, 28, at 2:39 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Bike reported stolen

A bike was reported stolen at 10:52 a.m. Friday at 805 E. Main St.

Cards stolen from wallet

A debit card and credit card were reported stolen from a wallet at 2:29 p.m. Friday at 2508 Bridge Ave.

Purse stolen out of vehicle

Police received a report of a purse that was stolen out of a vehicle at 8:06 p.m. Friday at 414 Bel Aire Drive. A juvenile was expected to be charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, felony theft and possession of a BB gun.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 11:31 a.m. Saturday at 2310 E. Main St. Someone was reportedly using another person’s identity to buy three vehicles at Dave Syverson Auto Center.

2 arrested on A&D holds

Police arrested Todd William Senholtz Jr., 24, on an arrest and detain hold at 10 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main St. after receiving a report of a disorderly person at the motel.

Police arrested Ramiro Valles Jr., 31, on an arrest and detain hold at 6:26 p.m. Sunday at 801 Lincoln Ave.