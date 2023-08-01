1 injured in rollover crash on Main Street and other reports Published 10:21 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Main Street in Albert Lea Monday morning that resulted in one vehicle rolling over at least one time.

Albert Lea police stated Susan Espeland, 71, of Albert Lea, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for a suspected serious injury.

Espeland was reportedly driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country westbound on Main Street when a 2010 Ford Flex, driven by Michelle Johansen, 34, of Albert Lea, was reportedly stopped on Katherine Street at the stop sign, failed to yield to Espeland and struck the vehicle.

Police stated it appeared the collision caused the van to roll over, though they are unsure how many times.

When police arrived, the van was on all four wheels, but the vehicle had damage to three sides.

Johansen was not injured, and her passenger, Barbara Schmidt, 71, was checked out at the scene.

No citations were issued.

Graffiti reported in bathrooms

Graffiti was reported in bathrooms at 9:59 a.m. Monday at 900 Hammer Road.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Broadway and Fountain Street.