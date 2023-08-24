24-FA-23-1016
Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Judicial District: Third State
of Minnesota District Court
County of Freeborn
Court File Number:
24-FA-23-1016 Case Type:
Domestic Abuse
In the Matter
of: Ashley Joy Krowiorz and
On Behalf of Minor Children
Petitioner
vs.
Jeremiah Glenn Krowiorz
Respondent
Notice of Hearing
by Publication
(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01,
subd. 8)
To Respondent named above:
An Order has been issued directing you to appear at Freeborn County District Court, 411 South Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on August 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.
You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Freeborn County Court Administrator’s Office.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order.
/s/Rebecca S. Mittag
2023.7.27
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 2, 2023
24-FA-23-1016