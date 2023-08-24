24-FA-23-1016 Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Judicial District: Third State

of Minnesota District Court

County of Freeborn

Court File Number:

24-FA-23-1016 Case Type:

Domestic Abuse

In the Matter

of: Ashley Joy Krowiorz and

On Behalf of Minor Children

Petitioner

vs.

Jeremiah Glenn Krowiorz

Respondent

Email newsletter signup

Notice of Hearing

by Publication

(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01,

subd. 8)

To Respondent named above:

An Order has been issued directing you to appear at Freeborn County District Court, 411 South Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on August 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.

You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Freeborn County Court Administrator’s Office.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order.

/s/Rebecca S. Mittag

2023.7.27

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 2, 2023

24-FA-23-1016