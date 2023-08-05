5 things to do this week: Bike rides, Albert Lea Floats, Wind Down Wednesday and more Published 2:08 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

1

Bike rides

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will be the starting location for the Glow Ride bike event at 9 p.m. Friday. The fun and free event will take bikers around Fountain Lake. Youth are welcome, and anyone under 12 needs an adult companion. Helmets and road lights are required. Wear neon-colored clothing, use glow sticks and have an LED headlamp. Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and Albert Lea Area Cyclists are hosting the event, which starts at the North Broadway parking lot at dusk.

The next morning is the annual Rock-n-Roll the Lakes, which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Edgewater Park. Participants can choose from a 10-. 30- or 50-mile route. Cost varies. The annual ride raises money for Albert Lea Area Cyclists, which advocates for pedestrian safety and trail amenities in Freeborn County. For more information and to pre-register, go to www.bikemn.org.

2

Albert Lea Floats

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Albert Lea Community Education, will have the annual Albert Lea Floats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be free stand-up paddleboard, kayak and canoe use at the soft landing north of the bandshell in Edgewater Park. Pre-register at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1619/summer-2023%E2%80%941/albert-lea-floats

3

Kernel Days

Wells kicks off Kernel Days with a party at the Wells Municipal Swimming Pool at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The celebration runs from Wednesday to Sunday. For a complete list of activities and information, visit the WellsKernelDays Facebook page.

4

Wind Down Wednesday

The summer market and music festival returns to downtown Albert Lea from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway. Shop for unique items, eat great food and appreciate the entertainment. This will be the last Wind Down Wednesday during the summer.

5

“Take Me Home”

Jim Curry will perform “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. With over 100 performances each year, Curry has emerged as the top-selling performer of Denver’s music today. Curry’s concerts include large screen projections of nature scenes, stunning aerial video flyovers of the Rocky Mountains, valleys and rivers. Tickets, $20 each, are available at actonbroadway.com/tickets. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave.